Easter services celebrated at Pilgrim United Church of Christ despite storm damage
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Church bells ring inside Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Cuyahoga Falls on Easter Sunday.
It’s a joyful sound after a week filled with challenges.
Last weekend severe storms swept through Northeast Ohio ripping the roof off the church, knocking out the power and leaving a massive mess.
Thankfully, no one was injured but the church closed for safety reasons as leaders prayed to patch things up in time for Resurrection Sunday services.
But Wednesday, a second round of storms soaked through the tarps, leaving even more damage.
However, church members persevered.
“The lives we actually have include storms, can I get an amen? both literal and figurative, the lives we actually have call upon us to do the best we can with a lousy situation until the opportunities for grace and blessing become a little more visible,” said Rev. Joy Fenton-Jones in her sermon.
Church leaders tell 19 News that insurance adjusters have approved a new roof for the entire building and work is set to begin Monday.
