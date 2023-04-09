Easter services celebrated at Pilgrim United Church of Christ despite storm damage

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Church bells ring inside Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Cuyahoga Falls on Easter Sunday.

It’s a joyful sound after a week filled with challenges.

Last weekend severe storms swept through Northeast Ohio ripping the roof off the church, knocking out the power and leaving a massive mess.

Thankfully, no one was injured but the church closed for safety reasons as leaders prayed to patch things up in time for Resurrection Sunday services.

But Wednesday, a second round of storms soaked through the tarps, leaving even more damage.

However, church members persevered.

“The lives we actually have include storms, can I get an amen? both literal and figurative, the lives we actually have call upon us to do the best we can with a lousy situation until the opportunities for grace and blessing become a little more visible,” said Rev. Joy Fenton-Jones in her sermon.

Church leaders tell 19 News that insurance adjusters have approved a new roof for the entire building and work is set to begin Monday.

