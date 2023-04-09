2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Easter services celebrated at Pilgrim United Church of Christ despite storm damage

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Church bells ring inside Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Cuyahoga Falls on Easter Sunday.

It’s a joyful sound after a week filled with challenges.

Last weekend severe storms swept through Northeast Ohio ripping the roof off the church, knocking out the power and leaving a massive mess.

Summit County historic church heavily damaged by wind; worship services moved to another church

Thankfully, no one was injured but the church closed for safety reasons as leaders prayed to patch things up in time for Resurrection Sunday services.

But Wednesday, a second round of storms soaked through the tarps, leaving even more damage.

19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon; tornadoes possible

However, church members persevered.

“The lives we actually have include storms, can I get an amen? both literal and figurative, the lives we actually have call upon us to do the best we can with a lousy situation until the opportunities for grace and blessing become a little more visible,” said Rev. Joy Fenton-Jones in her sermon.

Church leaders tell 19 News that insurance adjusters have approved a new roof for the entire building and work is set to begin Monday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs 1-year deal with Baltimore Ravens
Police in Lake County launched an investigation on Sunday after discovering a dead body near a...
Woman found dead near railroad tracks in Lake County
Lawrenceburg police were at a fatal car accident involving a Harrison, Ohio native Saturday...
Ohio race car driver dies at Lawrenceburg Speedway
One person died and another was injured following a Sunday morning house fire in Elyria.
1 dead, 1 injured following house fire in Elyria