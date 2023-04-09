2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Easter starts warming trends

By Jon Loufman
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Easter Sunday will see the sun rise and dominate the sky as highs summit in the mid to upper 50s.

More fair skies tonight will couple with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll see mainly sunny skies on Monday as highs top out in the lower 60s.

A sun/clouds mix on Tuesday will include highs around 70.

Mainly sunny skies on Wednesday through Friday will include highs in the 70s after overnight lows in the 50s.

