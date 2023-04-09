2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio race car driver dies at Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg police were at a fatal car accident involving a Harrison, Ohio native Saturday night.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCEBURG, IN (WXIX) -A sprint car racer is dead after a crash occurred in Lawrenceburg Saturday night, according to the Lawrenceburg Speedway.

The speedway states that Justin Owen, 26, was competing in the USAC AMSOIL sprint car international championship Saturday night when his vehicle crashed, causing it to flip multiple times.

Officials canceled the event after the deadly incident, Lawrenceburg Speedway stated.

Owen, a Harrison, Ohio native, was the reigning track champion at the Lawrenceburg Speedway, scoring two feature wins and the title in 2022.

Lawrenceburg Speedway says it was his first crown at the 3/8-mile dirt oval in southeastern Indiana, where he was a regular competitor in the sprint car division for many seasons.

Owen won in the season-closing Dick Gains Memorial during his Lawrenceburg championship season in 2022. In 2019, Owen received three victories, one with the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series at Pennsylvania’s Lernerville Speedway, one at the Indiana Paragon Speedway, and another at Lawrenceburg’s Night of Champions event.

“USAC expresses its deepest condolences to Justin’s family, team, and many friends throughout the racing community,’ Lawrenceburg Speedway stated in a Facebook post.

