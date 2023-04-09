Uvalde Foundation For Kids honors Geauga County student that thwarted potential school shooting

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County high school student that thwarted a potential school shooting this week will be the first Ohio student to be recognized with the Uvalde Foundation For Kids’ National Student Hero award.

The student’s discovery of a bullet in a boy’s bathroom on Monday led to the arrest of 18-year-old Brandon Morrissette, who is accused of bringing a gun to school. School was dismissed following the discovery and remained closed on Tuesday.

The student immediately reported the bullet to officials at around 8 a.m. on April 3, around 90 minutes before the school identified the suspect as Brandon Morrissette and went into a brief lockdown upon the discovery of a 9 mm handgun and three magazines.

The foundation, which started after 19 children and two adults were killed during the May 24, 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School, said the school’s “calm systematic, compassionate and organized approach to addressing the potential threat” is what schools across the nation should follow.

“This student who helped extinguish a possible threat to fellow students, represents the reality of how the climate of violence plaguing our nations schools & threatening student lives can come to an end - Not through gun control or more safety planning meetings; but rather through alert, caring students such as this who refuse to stand by when a potential threat exists.”

“As we saw, many people walked into that bathroom and probably saw that bullet but this one student was brave enough to do that and that’s that hero idea,” Uvalde Foundation For Kids board member Rebecca Engle said. “You know he could’ve totally walked past that and we could’ve had that tragedy happen but he stopped it and he stopped it before it could happen and that’s what we want to recognize.”

The student has not been identified.

