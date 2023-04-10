13th annual Dyngus Day celebration in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s 13th annual Dyngus Day celebration will be held Monday in Gordon Square with “all the polka, paczki and piwo you can handle!”

Organizes said the all-day event will feature authentic ethnic food, merch, beer, and dancing.

The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. They are available online.

Click here to view a schedule of the events; festivities will be livestreamed on Facebook.

The Polish tradition of Dyngus Day observes the end of Lent of the joy of Easter.