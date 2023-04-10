2 men in critical condition after shooting at Cleveland Walmart, police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that originally occurred at the Steelyard Commons Walmart on Sunday, has left two men in critical condition, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Police say officers arrived at Gertrude Avenue for two victims with gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the victims was a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left chest and arm.

The other victim whose age is unknown, sustained gunshot wounds to the ear and ribs, police say.

Police say that both victims are in critical condition and are being taken to MetroHealth.

The shooting originally occurred at 3400 Steelyard Dr. Walmart Plot, police say.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

