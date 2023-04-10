2 Strong 4 Bullies
23-year-old man dies nearly five months after Green Twp hit-and-run

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 23-year-old man is dead nearly five months after he was gravely hurt during a Green Township hit-and-run, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Samuel Codling died Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

It happened on Nov. 12 at Neeb Road and Wynnburne Avenue, Green Township police said at the time.

Codling was walking on the grass off the east edge of the Neeb Road with another pedestrian when an unknown white vehicle hit Codling as both pedestrians approached the intersection, police have said.

The other pedestrian was not hit.

The driver fled the scene but turned him or herself in to police later that day, police announced the following week.

FOX19 NOW is checking with police to see if the driver will be charged now that Codling has died.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

