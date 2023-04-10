6-year-old child with autism dies after falling into Ashtabula County pond

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-year-old child with autism died Sunday after falling into a pond while playing hide-and-seek, said Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to deputies, the child was visiting relatives in the 4800 block of State Route 534 in Hartsgrove Township.

The child fell into a pond on a neighbor’s property and was located about 20 minutes after going missing by the neighbors, said deputies.

The property owner pulled the child from the pond and rendered first aid until first responders arrived.

The child died at University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center.

No other information is being released at this time.

