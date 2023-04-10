2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

6-year-old child with autism dies after falling into Ashtabula County pond

(https://new.mgnonline.com/)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-year-old child with autism died Sunday after falling into a pond while playing hide-and-seek, said Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to deputies, the child was visiting relatives in the 4800 block of State Route 534 in Hartsgrove Township.

The child fell into a pond on a neighbor’s property and was located about 20 minutes after going missing by the neighbors, said deputies.

The property owner pulled the child from the pond and rendered first aid until first responders arrived.

The child died at University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center.

No other information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Cleveland Taco Week takes over April 10-16
A 23-year-old man is dead nearly five months after he was gravely hurt during a Green Township...
23-year-old man dies nearly five months after Green Twp hit-and-run
Barberton Fire Department
Driver dies after car goes off road, down Barberton embankment
Court hearing for man accused of killing woman inside Akron bar