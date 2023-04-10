2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron city officials, police prepare for the Jayland Walker grand jury

Fencing in Akron in preparation for the Jayland walker grand jury decsion
Fencing in Akron in preparation for the Jayland walker grand jury decsion((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A special grand jury hearing the case of the eight Akron police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker will be seated this week by the Ohio Attorney General.

Jayland Walker
Jayland Walker(WOIO)

Walker, 25, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop.

Hundreds of people participated in multiple protests throughout the city last summer after the shooting.

The grand jury members will hear evidence involving the death of Walker and decide if any or all of the officers should face criminal charges.

In anticipation of possible unrest following the grand jury’s decision, Akron police have installed fencing around the courthouse and the mayor has reactivated the “Akron Updates” website.

The eight Akron police officers who were involved in the shooting were brought back to work in October 2022.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said the officers were needed due to staffing concerns and were reassigned to administrative duties.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

