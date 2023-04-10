Cavaliers playoff run starts April 15 vs. New York Knicks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a four year hiatus, the Cleveland Cavaliers first NBA Playoff series since 2018 tips off on Saturday April 15, 2023.

The eastern conference’s fourth seed will take on the fifth seeded New York Knicks in a best of seven series. Tip off of game one at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is scheduled for 6 p.m.

#NBAPlayoffs First Round, Game 1 dates.



More information will be provided as it is finalized. pic.twitter.com/sBcjzZVLKq — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 9, 2023

The dates and times for the rest of the series will be announced at a later date.

