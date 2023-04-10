2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers playoff run starts April 15 vs. New York Knicks

Cleveland forward Evan Mobley (4) dunks against New Orleans' Trey Murphy III, left, during the...
Cleveland forward Evan Mobley (4) dunks against New Orleans' Trey Murphy III, left, during the Cavaliers' 118-107 victory Friday night (Feb. 10) at the Smoothie King Center. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a four year hiatus, the Cleveland Cavaliers first NBA Playoff series since 2018 tips off on Saturday April 15, 2023.

The eastern conference’s fourth seed will take on the fifth seeded New York Knicks in a best of seven series. Tip off of game one at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The dates and times for the rest of the series will be announced at a later date.

