2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Cleveland Taco Week takes over April 10-16

(Barrio Queen)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Taco Week is taking over Northeast Ohio April 10-16 “because Taco Tuesday isn’t enough!”

Each restaurant participating in Taco Week is offering their own unique tacos.

Most of these Taco Week Specials from some of Cleveland’s most popular taco joints cost $10 or less.

But you could get more than just a delicious meal...

Use the mobile app to check in to participating restaurants during the week to earn points.

Those points could win you prizes!

Click here to go to clevelandtacoweek.com to see participating restaurant taco menus and to download the mobile app.

“Let the Cleveland Taco Week app take you on a Cleveland adventure; map out your week, try new restaurants, challenge your taste buds, and share your experiences on social with other Cleveland taco lovers,” Cleveland Taco Week stated.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians
What’s new at 2023 Cleveland Guardians games
Indie on East 4th in Cleveland to rebrand as Gabriel’s Southern Table
Indie on East 4th Street in Cleveland to rebrand as Gabriel’s Southern Table
Mallorca's Mariscada, or Fish Stew
Cleveland Cooks: Celebrating Spanish flavors at Mallorca
Tried and True Granola Co. Naturally Sweetened Granola recalled for undeclared milk allergen
Tried and True Granola Co. Naturally Sweetened Granola recalled for undeclared milk allergen