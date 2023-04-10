Cleveland Taco Week takes over April 10-16

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Taco Week is taking over Northeast Ohio April 10-16 “because Taco Tuesday isn’t enough!”

Each restaurant participating in Taco Week is offering their own unique tacos.

Most of these Taco Week Specials from some of Cleveland’s most popular taco joints cost $10 or less.

But you could get more than just a delicious meal...

Use the mobile app to check in to participating restaurants during the week to earn points.

Those points could win you prizes!

Click here to go to clevelandtacoweek.com to see participating restaurant taco menus and to download the mobile app.

“Let the Cleveland Taco Week app take you on a Cleveland adventure; map out your week, try new restaurants, challenge your taste buds, and share your experiences on social with other Cleveland taco lovers,” Cleveland Taco Week stated.

