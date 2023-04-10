Court hearing for man accused of killing woman inside Akron bar

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with fatally shooting a woman inside an Akron bar early Saturday morning is scheduled to be arraigned in Akron Municipal Court Monday.

Akron police said Aaron Ridenour, 28, killed a 44-year-old woman inside the Heights Bar and Grill in the 1300 block of Newton St. around 1:10 a.m. on April 8.

Aaron Ridenour ((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

The victim, whose name is not being released, died from her injuries at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Ridenour was arrested shortly after the shooting hiding in the back of a pick-up truck on Rhodes Avenue, said police.

He is charged with murder and felonious assault.

