Driver dies after car goes off road, down Barberton embankment

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash claimed the life of the driver after the car went off the road and down an embankment, Barberton Police confirmed.

Ptlm. Marty Eberhart said Barberton Police officers were sent to the one-car crash in the 1400 block of West Waterloo Road at approximately 6:19 a.m. on April 10.

Officers arrived to find the 2017 Chrysler sedan went off the roadway and down the embankment, according to Eberhart.

Barberton Fire crews got the driver out and took him to Summa Health Barberton Campus, said Eberhart.

Eberhart confirmed the the driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the driver is being withheld until their family has been notified.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash, according to Eberhart.

The Barberton Police Department, the Summit Metro Crash Response Team, and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the crash, Eberhart said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.