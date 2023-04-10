2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Driver dies after car goes off road, down Barberton embankment

Barberton Fire Department
Barberton Fire Department(Barberton Fire Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash claimed the life of the driver after the car went off the road and down an embankment, Barberton Police confirmed.

Ptlm. Marty Eberhart said Barberton Police officers were sent to the one-car crash in the 1400 block of West Waterloo Road at approximately 6:19 a.m. on April 10.

Officers arrived to find the 2017 Chrysler sedan went off the roadway and down the embankment, according to Eberhart.

Barberton Fire crews got the driver out and took him to Summa Health Barberton Campus, said Eberhart.

Eberhart confirmed the the driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the driver is being withheld until their family has been notified.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash, according to Eberhart.

The Barberton Police Department, the Summit Metro Crash Response Team, and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate the cause of the crash, Eberhart said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians home opener: A complete guide for fan success
Parking bans updated for Cleveland Guardians home opener
Expect delays at Mentor rail crossings as Norfolk-Southern delivers upgrade materials
Expect delays at Mentor rail crossings as Norfolk-Southern delivers upgrade materials
School bus involved in crash on I-90 in Cleveland
A car carrier caught fire on I-271 before rush hour Thursday morning
Car carrier blaze on I-271 closes express lanes in Mayfield