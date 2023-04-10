2 Strong 4 Bullies
Firefighters identify man who died in Elyria house fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Elyria Sunday morning.

Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti identified the victim as Jeremiah Ready.

Chief Pronesti said Ready was found in a bedroom on the second floor of the home in the 200 block of Gates Ave.

Ready was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second resident was taken to University Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released at this time.

Firefighters were called to the home around 8 a.m. on April 9.

A neighbor called 911 when she heard screams and saw the house across the street on fire.

Chief Pronesti said the cause of the deadly fire remains under investigation.

Officials ordered an emergency demolition on the home due to fear of the structure collapsing following the blaze.

