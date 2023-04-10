2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians manager Terry Francona updates Aaron Civale, Triston McKenzie injuries

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians placed pitcher Aaron Civale on the 15-day injured list with an oblique strain and moved pitcher Triston McKenzie to the 60-day IL, meaning the first day he could return is May 29.

Manager Terry Francona addressed the pitching injuries Monday before the game against the Yankees.

