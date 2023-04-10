Lawsuit: Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins was targeted, drugged before his death

MIAMI, Fl. (WOIO) - A lawsuit filed in Broward County by the family of former Ohio St. QB Dwayne Haskins alleges he was targeted before his death.

The 24-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers QB and former Ohio State product died in an auto accident on I-595 in Broward County on April 9, 2022.

The lawsuit claims Haskins was targeted and drugged as a part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy.

Rick Ellsely, the attorney representing Haskins’ family, said a ‘highly-expensive’ watch was taken from Haskins shortly before his death.

“The filing of this lawsuit is an important step in the process of uncovering the complete truth about this tragedy,” Ellsely said in a press release.

19 News has obtained a copy of the press release issued by Rick Ellsley, which can be viewed in full below:

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

