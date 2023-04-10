2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Lorain woman critically injured in Sandusky car accident

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old Lorain woman was critically injured after she was thrown from a vehicle after an accident early Monday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Jefferson Street in Sandusky.

According to troopers, Maria Camacho was a rear seat passenger in a vehicle driven by Kenneth Rice, 35, of Lakewood.

Rice was northbound on Columbus Avenue, when he went off the right side of the road and struck a pole and then a house, said troopers.

Troopers added Camacho was not wearing a seat belt and the impact ejected her from the vehicle. She was taken by Life Flight to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Rice was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said troopers.

A front seat passenger, a 46-year-old Lorain woman, is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Firelands Regional Medical Center, said troopers.

Troopers said charges are pending, but drug impairment is believed to be a factor in the accident.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Samuel Oliver
U.S. Marshals offer reward to catch man wanted for shooting at Bedford Heights Amazon facility
The ribbon will be cut Monday morning on a new, permanent health clinic in East Palestine...
Permanent health clinic opens in East Palestine following toxic train derailment
Fencing in Akron in preparation for the Jayland walker grand jury decsion
Akron city officials, police prepare for the Jayland Walker grand jury
A 23-year-old man is dead nearly five months after he was gravely hurt during a Green Township...
23-year-old man dies nearly five months after Green Twp hit-and-run