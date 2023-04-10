Lorain woman critically injured in Sandusky car accident

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old Lorain woman was critically injured after she was thrown from a vehicle after an accident early Monday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Jefferson Street in Sandusky.

According to troopers, Maria Camacho was a rear seat passenger in a vehicle driven by Kenneth Rice, 35, of Lakewood.

Rice was northbound on Columbus Avenue, when he went off the right side of the road and struck a pole and then a house, said troopers.

Troopers added Camacho was not wearing a seat belt and the impact ejected her from the vehicle. She was taken by Life Flight to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Rice was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, said troopers.

A front seat passenger, a 46-year-old Lorain woman, is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Firelands Regional Medical Center, said troopers.

Troopers said charges are pending, but drug impairment is believed to be a factor in the accident.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.