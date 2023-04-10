2 Strong 4 Bullies
NBA announces time, date for Cavs-Knicks Game 1 in 2023 Playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) plays against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) plays against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Playoff basketball is back in Cleveland for the first time in five years.

The NBA officially announced Game 1 dates for the 2023 Playoffs, including the first playoff matchup between the 4th-seeded Cavaliers and the 5th-seeded New York Knicks. The Cavs will have home court advantage for this round.

The Knicks will be in Cleveland on April 15 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Game 1 will tip off at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The Cavs (51-31) will make their first playoff appearance since their 2018 NBA Finals run. Donovan Mitchell, who was traded to Cleveland in September, led the Cavs in scoring with 28.3 points per game in the regular season.

The Knicks (47-35) will make their second playoff appearance since 2021. Julius Randle led the Knicks in scoring with 25.1 points per game.

The Cavs lost the three of their four regular-season matchups against the Knicks.

