Northeast Ohio Weather: An outbreak of spring fever this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A big dome of high pressure remains in place. The air mass continues to warm. Sunshine today with temperatures rising into the 60s. A lake breeze sets up this afternoon cooling towns down along the shore. Some high clouds roll in tomorrow. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees. It’ll be even warmer the middle part of the week. Expect a breezy day Wednesday. Some clouds early on then it turns sunny again. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Looks like the warmer than normal temperatures stay with us the rest of the week.

