Permanent health clinic opens in East Palestine following toxic train derailment

The ribbon will be cut Monday morning on a new, permanent health clinic in East Palestine...
The ribbon will be cut Monday morning on a new, permanent health clinic in East Palestine following February’s toxic train derailment.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The ribbon will be cut Monday morning on a new, permanent health clinic in East Palestine following February’s toxic train derailment.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the new clinic, located at 139 North Walnut St. in East Palestine, will replace the temporary clinic opened by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) on Feb. 21.

The state will be providing funding to ensure the clinic remains available and free for those without insurance coverage, DeWine said.

The new health clinic comes following the Feb. 3 train derailment, along with its subsequent controlled release of the toxic vinyl chloride on Feb. 6.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on March 31 sued the railroad company, Norfolk Southern, alleging that the company unlawfully polluted the nation’s waterways when the hazardous materials were released from the derailed train cars. This allegation, according to court records, falls under a violation of the Clean Water Act.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

