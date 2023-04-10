2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Car crashes into house in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a home in Cleveland early Monday morning.

The April 10 incident occurred at 12:41 a.m. in the 10200 block of Union Avenue, according to Cleveland police officials.

This is in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood.

Police confirmed nobody was injured as a result of the crash.

Officials said police continue to investigate the circumstances behind the crash.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

