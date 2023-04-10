Police: Car crashes into house in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a home in Cleveland early Monday morning.

The April 10 incident occurred at 12:41 a.m. in the 10200 block of Union Avenue, according to Cleveland police officials.

This is in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood.

Car into a house Union at E102. No Injuries were reported. Cleveland Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/Ur4Gindk07 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) April 10, 2023

Police confirmed nobody was injured as a result of the crash.

Officials said police continue to investigate the circumstances behind the crash.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.