Police: Car crashes into house in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a home in Cleveland early Monday morning.
The April 10 incident occurred at 12:41 a.m. in the 10200 block of Union Avenue, according to Cleveland police officials.
This is in the city’s Kinsman neighborhood.
Police confirmed nobody was injured as a result of the crash.
Officials said police continue to investigate the circumstances behind the crash.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.