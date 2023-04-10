Several injured when stolen car crashes into minivan on Cleveland’s West Side
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stolen car crashed into a minivan in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood Monday afternoon.
The accident happened around 2 p.m. in the area of W. 82nd Street and Brinsmade Avenue.
19 News learned the suspects stole an Acura in the area of W. 82nd and Denison Avenue and a witness gave chase.
Several blocks later, the suspect driving the stolen Acura, slammed into the minivan.
Several people inside the minivan were injured.
