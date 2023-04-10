Several injured when stolen car crashes into minivan on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stolen car crashed into a minivan in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in the area of W. 82nd Street and Brinsmade Avenue.

W. 82nd Street and Brinsmade Avenue ((Source: WOIO))

19 News learned the suspects stole an Acura in the area of W. 82nd and Denison Avenue and a witness gave chase.

Several blocks later, the suspect driving the stolen Acura, slammed into the minivan.

Several people inside the minivan were injured.

