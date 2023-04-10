2 Strong 4 Bullies
Several injured when stolen car crashes into minivan on Cleveland’s West Side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stolen car crashed into a minivan in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. in the area of W. 82nd Street and Brinsmade Avenue.

W. 82nd Street and Brinsmade Avenue
W. 82nd Street and Brinsmade Avenue((Source: WOIO))

19 News learned the suspects stole an Acura in the area of W. 82nd and Denison Avenue and a witness gave chase.

Several blocks later, the suspect driving the stolen Acura, slammed into the minivan.

W. 82nd Street and Brinsmade Avenue
W. 82nd Street and Brinsmade Avenue((Source: WOIO))

Several people inside the minivan were injured.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

