Truck hauling toxic soil in East Palestine overturns; no threat to public

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office says a truck hauling toxic soil out of East Palestine crashed Monday, spilling about half its contents onto the roadway.

The tractor-trailer was carrying 40,000 pounds of contaminated soil away from the train derailment site.

According to a news release, the crash took place on State Route 165 when a semi-truck traveled off the road and flipped on its side.

About 20,000 pounds of soil spilled during the crash, DeWine’s office says.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says there is not a threat to public health.

Officials with the fire department and EPA remain on scene.

