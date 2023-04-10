U.S. Marshals offer reward to catch man wanted for shooting at Bedford Heights Amazon facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information leading to the capture of Samuel Oliver.

Bedford Heights police said Oliver, 29, shot a coworker at the Amazon facility on MIles Road on Jan. 13.

According to police, the shooting happened after a verbal argument.

Oliver fled before officers arrived.

The coworker, whose name is not being released, was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Samuel Oliver ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Oliver is known to frequent the Cleveland area, said the U.S. Marshals.

If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

