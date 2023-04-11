2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

2 toddlers in critical condition, 2 adults injured after 2-vehicle crash in Cleveland, police say

2 toddlers in critical condition, 2 adults injured after 2-vehicle crash in Cleveland, police say
2 toddlers in critical condition, 2 adults injured after 2-vehicle crash in Cleveland, police say(woio)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, two toddlers are in critical condition and two adults were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Monday.

Police arrived at a crash on East 116th Street.

Officers say a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old were taken to UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A 25-year-old woman suffered broken bones and was taken to UH by EMS, officials say.

Police say a 40-year-old man was taken to UH by Cleveland EMS.

Officers say a man took off on foot from the accident.

Police say the man was later detained.

This is all the available information on this incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit

Latest News

Police arrested a 16-year-old after a short car and foot chase that resulted in an officer...
Solon police bodycam footage shows officer firing shots at armed teenager
Truck hauling toxic soil in East Palestine overturns; no threat to public
Truck hauling toxic soil in East Palestine overturns; no threat to public
Truck hauling toxic soil in East Palestine overturns; no threat to public
Truck hauling toxic soil in East Palestine overturns; no threat to public
Terry Francona
Terry Francona