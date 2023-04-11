2 toddlers in critical condition, 2 adults injured after 2-vehicle crash in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cleveland Police Department, two toddlers are in critical condition and two adults were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Monday.

Police arrived at a crash on East 116th Street.

Officers say a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old were taken to UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Cleveland Police confirm two children, ages 1 & 2 were taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's in critical condition after a crash on East 116th between Kinsman and Buckeye. Two adults also injured. Police say one guy took off on foot and on was detained. Not sure if same guy. pic.twitter.com/kZz1DvblFe — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) April 11, 2023

A 25-year-old woman suffered broken bones and was taken to UH by EMS, officials say.

Police say a 40-year-old man was taken to UH by Cleveland EMS.

Officers say a man took off on foot from the accident.

Police say the man was later detained.

