3 people killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Carroll County, troopers say

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, three people were killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

Troopers say at around 4:15 p.m. on State Route 542, a 2001 Ford F650, driven by Douglas Mackey, 55, of Dianna, West Virginia, was traveling westbound on State Route 545.

A 2015 Honda Odyssey, driven by Randy Simmons, 60, of East Liverpool, Ohio was traveling eastbound on state Route 542, troopers say.

Troopers say Mackey’s vehicle traveled left of center striking the Honda Odyssey.

Both vehicles traveled off the roadway into a ditch, troopers say.

Troopers say Simmons along with two passengers, Tina Shelter, 18, of Hammondsville, Ohio, and Kenneth Shelter, 16, of Hammondsville, died due to injuries as a result of the crash.

Troopers did not give an update on the extent of Mackey’s injuries or the other person injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.