Arrest warrant issued for Cleveland 15-year-old who cut off GPS monitor before sentencing

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy convicted of five violent crimes cut off his GPS ankle monitor and failed to show up for his sentencing in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams Monday morning, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

“This was completely avoidable. It’s my hope that nobody else is hurt, including the defendant,” said O’Malley.

On Feb. 23, Derrelle Travis was released from the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center and placed on GPS monitoring.

On March 20, Travis pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated robbery, one count of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of carrying concealed weapons.

As part of the plea deal, Travis faces a minimum prison sentence of 18 years.

Cleveland police arrested Travis, who was 14 at the time of the crimes, in late December 2021.

According to police, Travis carjacked four young women in Little Italy earlier that month and also carjacked a man in University Heights.

One of the female victims was shot during the carjacking. She survived her injuries.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Travis’s arrest.

