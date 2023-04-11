2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputy saves resident from house fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputy helped save a man with disabilities from his burning home early Monday.

According to officials, Deputy Joshua Babcock spotted the home on fire in the 900 block of West Prospect Rd. around 2 a.m. and knocked on the front door to wake up the resident.

Deputy Babcock also called for firefighters to respond.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were showing from the first and second floor windows.

Officials said the fire was started by a candle left burning on the first floor.

The resident was treated for smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

