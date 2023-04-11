Cedar Point to host hiring event outside park gates

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point is hosting its first-ever Job Fun Fair from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 15-16 outside of the Cedar Point main gate.

A press release from the park says the job fair will include complimentary food, beverages and games for all prospective hires.

Interviews, hiring and initial orientation will be held right on the spot with park managers and leaders on hand to answer questions and interview candidates, officials say.

From high school students to career professionals and retirees – positions are available for a wide variety of candidates and interests, the release says.

All candidates who are hired at the event will receive a voucher for two free admission tickets and be entered into a raffle to win a free VIP Tour package, according to the release.

