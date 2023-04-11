Crocker Park thief steals over $1000 worth of clothes, Westlake police say

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police are asking for help identifying a woman they say stole over $1000 worth of clothes from Athleta.

Police say the theft happened April 1 at the Athleta store in Crocker Park.

Westlake police say this woman walked out without paying for over $1000 worth of clothing (Source: Westlake Police Department)

the woman is believed to have taken over $1000 worth of clothing, officials say.

Police say anyone with any information may call 440-871-3311.

