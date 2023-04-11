2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crocker Park thief steals over $1000 worth of clothes, Westlake police say

Police believe this woman stole over $1000 worth of clothing from the Athleta store in Crocker...
Police believe this woman stole over $1000 worth of clothing from the Athleta store in Crocker Park(Source: Westlake Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police are asking for help identifying a woman they say stole over $1000 worth of clothes from Athleta.

Police say the theft happened April 1 at the Athleta store in Crocker Park.

Westlake police say this woman walked out without paying for over $1000 worth of clothing
Westlake police say this woman walked out without paying for over $1000 worth of clothing(Source: Westlake Police Department)

the woman is believed to have taken over $1000 worth of clothing, officials say.

Police say anyone with any information may call 440-871-3311.

