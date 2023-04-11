Dump truck driver cited for crash involving toxic soil from East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The dump truck driver who crashed while hauling contaminated soil from the East Palestine train derailment site was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Phillip Falck, 74, lost control of the truck around 1 p.m. Monday in the area of State Route 165 near Waterford Road in Columbiana County.

According to troopers, Falck was traveling northbound when he went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and utility pole and overturned.

Falck was transporting 40,000 pounds of contaminated soil and officials said about 20,000 pounds of soil spilled onto the roadway and the berm, said officials.

Local firefighters and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also responded to the scene. EPA officials said the spill was contained and was not a threat to nearby waterways.

