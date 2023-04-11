2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash, leaves woman permanently injured

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Angela Fox said she is permanently injured after a suspect fleeing East Cleveland Police in a chase crashed into her car in August.

Fox was ejected from the drivers seat to the passenger seat after the suspect, Jayshawn Vance, crashed into her.

East Cleveland Police said he was going 80 miles an hour.

“I’m like am I alive, am I alive?” Fox said. “Someone kept saying it’s ok they’re coming, it’s ok they’re coming.”

This month, Fox will go in for her third round of surgery for injuries she sustained from the crash.

She has been left with injuries all over her body, permanent nerve damage, and difficulty walking.

Fox is convinced she had a guardian angel that day, her granddaughter, Iris.

“God saved me. Iris was there,” Fox said. “I had to have had angels.”

This started when police spotted a stolen vehicle out of Lakewood.

They said they tried to stop Vance, but he took off and lead them on a high-speed chase.

The chase ended with Vance crashing into four cars at Eddy and St. Clair in the Forest Hills neighborhood in Cleveland.

“I feel like they used me as a barricade to stop him,” Fox said.

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash, lands baby in ICU

Fox does not want anyone else to go through the pain and suffering she has had to endure. She said officers should never take a risk like this.

“All of us innocent people are harmed and endangered and changed for the rest of our lives. For what?” Fox said. “So they’re supposed to protect and serve?”

Vance has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault.

The officer who was driving in the chase, Tre Dehart-Robinson, is one of the 11 East Cleveland officers who was indicted in March for civil rights violations and dereliction of duty.

GRAPHIC: 11 East Cleveland police officers indicted for violating civil rights, public corruption

