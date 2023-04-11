2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria man arrested for shooting a woman 2x

Juan Kimbro
Juan Kimbro((Source: Elyria police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police and the U.S. Marshals arrested a man accused of shooting a woman at an Elyria home last week.

According to police, Juan Kimbro, 55, shot the victim, Rickyisha Kimbro, 42, just after midnight on April 6.

Juan Kimbro
Juan Kimbro((Source: Elyria police))

Officers were called out to the home in the 400 block of Cambridge Ave. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found her suffering from two gunshot wounds.

EMS transported Rickyisha Kimbro to UH Elyria Medical Center and she was later transported to University Hospitals in Cleveland.

Juan Kimbro was arrested on April 11 and charged with felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and aggravated menacing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elyria Detective Loesch at 440-326-1205.

You may also submit an anonymous tip by texting TIPELYRIA and your tip to 84741.

