2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Large industrial fire outside of Dayton causes evacuation

Source: Kevin Shook Global Media Enterprise
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ind. (WOIO) - A large industrial fire just 50 miles from Dayton caused officials to evacuate the area, according to officials.

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of NW F Street, a plastics and other material recycling facility, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Wayne County Emergency Management Agency has issued an Evacuation/Shelter In Place order as follows: Large Fire at 358...

Posted by Dave Snow on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Anyone within a 0.5 mile radius was asked to evacuate, while others nearby were told to shelter in place, turn of HVAC units, keep pets inside and close all doors and windows, according to a post from the Richmond mayor.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

19 News reached out to Richmond officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Dump truck driver cited for crash involving toxic soil from East Palestine
Dump truck driver cited for crash involving toxic soil from East Palestine
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash, leaves woman permanently injured
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash, leaves woman permanently injured
Large industrial fire outside of Dayton causes evacuation
Large industrial fire outside of Dayton causes evacuation
East Cleveland Police chase.
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash, leaves woman permanently injured