Large industrial fire outside of Dayton causes evacuation
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ind. (WOIO) - A large industrial fire just 50 miles from Dayton caused officials to evacuate the area, according to officials.
Fire crews were called to the 300 block of NW F Street, a plastics and other material recycling facility, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone within a 0.5 mile radius was asked to evacuate, while others nearby were told to shelter in place, turn of HVAC units, keep pets inside and close all doors and windows, according to a post from the Richmond mayor.
No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
19 News reached out to Richmond officials for more information.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
