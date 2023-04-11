Large industrial fire outside of Dayton causes evacuation

RICHMOND, Ind. (WOIO) - A large industrial fire just 50 miles from Dayton caused officials to evacuate the area, according to officials.

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of NW F Street, a plastics and other material recycling facility, around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Wayne County Emergency Management Agency has issued an Evacuation/Shelter In Place order as follows: Large Fire at 358... Posted by Dave Snow on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Anyone within a 0.5 mile radius was asked to evacuate, while others nearby were told to shelter in place, turn of HVAC units, keep pets inside and close all doors and windows, according to a post from the Richmond mayor.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

19 News reached out to Richmond officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

