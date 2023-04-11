‘LET EM KNOW’: Cleveland Cavaliers 2023 playoffs fan guide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers tip off the 2023 NBA Playoffs with home court advantage, so “It’s time to LET EM KNOW Cleveland!”

This is the first time the Cavs are in the playoffs in the second post-LeBron James era, when they were in the 2018 NBA Finals against none other than the Golden State Warriors.

But the four year hiatus ends when the eastern conference’s fourth seed Cavs take on the fifth seeded New York Knicks in a best of seven series.

Game 1 will be played at 6 p.m. on April 15 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The best of seven series takes on a 2-2-1-1-1 format, which means there are four possible home games in the first round.

While the date and time of Game 2 is still to be announced, it will be played in Cleveland.

The Cavs said the “fun and energy inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has created one of the best home court advantages in the NBA” with 41 consecutive sellouts this season.

This also means that the expected demand for playoff game tickets will be met with limited supply.

Go to Cavs.com/Tickets to get available tickets for Round 1, Game 1 and 2.

There is a six ticket limit while supplies last.

Fans can register for Playoff Priority to get a first-come, first-served opportunity to buy tickets from a limited supply of future home playoff games before they go on sale to the general public.

The next on sale will be for the next game the Cavs play at home.

This could be Game 5 in Round 1, or Game 1 in Round 2.

To get Playoff Priority, become a member of Cavs United at Cavs.com/Enroll, or sign up to create a free Cavs United profile at Cavs.com/United.

With the games quickly approaching, the Cavaliers are getting ready to have fans “rock the house!”

Fans at Game 1 will receive a Cavs Playoff T-shirt presented by Phantom Fireworks, a matching Rally Towel courtesy of Canon, and an LED Bracelet.

Game 2 fans will get a Cavs Playoff T-shirt presented by Medical Mutual and a matching Rally Towel courtesy of Jet’s Pizza.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 1 and 2 T-shirt giveaways (Cleveland Cavaliers)

“The team is calling on fans to raise the roof on the FieldHouse—bring the energy, volume and passion that fuels their fire on the court! Get to your seats early, WEAR the t-shirts and wear OUT the rally towels that all fans in attendance will receive!” the Cavaliers instructed.

But the free tees aren’t the only thing fans will get.

The Cavs said there will be fun for fans of all ages, including Cavs-inspired face paint and temporary tattoos, interactive photo opportunities, music, and performances by the Cavs entertainment teams.

But even if you don’t have a ticket to the game, you can still get in on the Cavs playoff excitement downtown with the free indoor Tailgate at Tower City before every game.

The dates and times of the the tailgates depend on the release of the NBA schedule.

Fans can still “rock the house” at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse even when the Cavaliers are on the road by cheering on the team at the watch parties!

Details on the Official Cavs Road Game Watch Parties for Game 3 and 4 will be announced at Cavs.com/Playoffs.

Round 1 games that are not selected for exclusive national broadcast will be aired on Bally Sports Ohio.

All Cavaliers 2023 NBA Playoffs games will be broadcasted on Cavs flagship stations WTAM, Cleveland 1100 AM, 106.9 FM, and on 100.7 WMMS when the schedule doesn’t conflict with Cleveland Guardians games.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.