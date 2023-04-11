Maple Heights police complaint follow-up leads to homicide investigation

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police are investigating a homicide after a complaint investigation turned over several witnesses reporting gunshots Tuesday morning.

Police say while out on a call around 7:05 a.m. witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing two people running from the area of Clare Avenue and Warrensville Center Road.

A male gunshot victim was found near 20125 Clare Avenue, officials say.

The two suspects seen running were described as an older man wearing a gray hoodie and black pants and a potentially female suspect wearing a black jacket and blue jeans, police say.

Officials say the victim was transported to Metro Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police believe the victim may have been involved in an altercation at the Marathon gas station at the intersection of Warrensville Center Road and Maple Heights Boulevard before he was shot.

The Maple Heights Police Department is investigating this incident. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com

