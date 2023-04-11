2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry and warm the next few days

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The air mass continues to warm. High pressure is centered south of Ohio. The general wind direction today has shifted to more of a southwest to west direction. This will allow temperatures to rise above 70 degrees today in many towns. It’ll be a breezy afternoon. Some high clouds are spilling in from the north. The clouds will thicken a bit later this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures only fall into the middle 50s overnight. A breezy day tomorrow out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Some early morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. High temperatures in the 70s. A sunny Thursday. Afternoon temperatures again well in the 70s.

