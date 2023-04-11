Terry Francona loved James Karinchak reaction: ‘I want them to enjoy the game’
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - James Karinchak was all fired up after escaping an 8th-inning jam in Monday’s win over the Yankees.
His manager Terry Francona loved the reliever’s reaction.
Francona spoke Tuesday before game 2 of the series. The Guardians will face Yankee ace Gerrit Cole.
Gabriel Arias will start at shortstop, giving Amed Rosario a night off.
Myles Straw “is a little sore,” according to Francona, so Will Brennan will move to centerfield and Oscar Gonzalez will start in right.
