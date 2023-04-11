Terry Francona loved James Karinchak reaction: ‘I want them to enjoy the game’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - James Karinchak was all fired up after escaping an 8th-inning jam in Monday’s win over the Yankees.

James Karinchak strikes out Giancarlo Stanton with the tying run on third and he is FIRED UP‼️🔥#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/PtjKc9NVfY — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 11, 2023

His manager Terry Francona loved the reliever’s reaction.

Francona spoke Tuesday before game 2 of the series. The Guardians will face Yankee ace Gerrit Cole.

Gabriel Arias will start at shortstop, giving Amed Rosario a night off.

Myles Straw “is a little sore,” according to Francona, so Will Brennan will move to centerfield and Oscar Gonzalez will start in right.

