Terry Francona loved James Karinchak reaction: ‘I want them to enjoy the game’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - James Karinchak was all fired up after escaping an 8th-inning jam in Monday’s win over the Yankees.

His manager Terry Francona loved the reliever’s reaction.

Francona spoke Tuesday before game 2 of the series. The Guardians will face Yankee ace Gerrit Cole.

Gabriel Arias will start at shortstop, giving Amed Rosario a night off.

Myles Straw “is a little sore,” according to Francona, so Will Brennan will move to centerfield and Oscar Gonzalez will start in right.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

