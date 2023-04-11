2 Strong 4 Bullies
Willowick Middle School locked down for reports of juvenile with firearm, police say(Wickliffe Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Willowick Middle School was placed on a soft lock down after reports of a juvenile possibly bringing a firearm on campus, Willowick Police confirmed.

WPD said the incident happened on April 11.

Officers investigated the claims while the school was on a soft lock down, according to WPD.

WPD confirmed there was no firearm found and the juvenile left school property.

Classes resumed as normal, WPD said, and officers will stay at the school through the end of the day.

