2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Willowick officer involved in Eastlake accident

A Willowick officer is being treated for injuries after a head-on collision in Eastlake,...
A Willowick officer is being treated for injuries after a head-on collision in Eastlake, Willowick police say.((Source: WOIO))
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willowick officer is being treated for injuries after a head-on collision in Eastlake, Willowick police say.

Eastlake police confirmed the other car involved in the crash was a stolen vehicle.

Eastlake police were attempting to stop the stolen car before the crash, officials say.

Police confirmed the officer is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

There are currently 10 car washes in Stow city limits.
Stow City Council hoping to cut back on new car washes
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
3 people killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Carroll County, troopers say
Stow City Council hoping to cut back on new car washes
2 toddlers in critical condition, 2 adults injured after 2-vehicle crash in Cleveland, police say
2 toddlers in critical condition, 2 adults injured after 2-vehicle crash in Cleveland, police say