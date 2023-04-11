Willowick officer involved in Eastlake accident

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willowick officer is being treated for injuries after a head-on collision in Eastlake, Willowick police say.

Eastlake police confirmed the other car involved in the crash was a stolen vehicle.

Eastlake police were attempting to stop the stolen car before the crash, officials say.

Police confirmed the officer is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

