Willowick officer involved in Eastlake accident
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willowick officer is being treated for injuries after a head-on collision in Eastlake, Willowick police say.
Eastlake police confirmed the other car involved in the crash was a stolen vehicle.
Eastlake police were attempting to stop the stolen car before the crash, officials say.
Police confirmed the officer is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
