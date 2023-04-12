2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 person killed in crash between motorcycle and car on Cleveland’s West Side

Fatal motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle crash(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was killed in a car vs motorcycle accident in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday.

The crash happened at Leopold Avenue and State Road just before 8 pm.

Cleveland’s Accident Investigation Unit has been called to the scene.

State Road is closed between Mobile Court and Dawning Avenue.

This is a developing story check back with Cleveland 19 News for the latest information.

