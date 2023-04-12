1 person killed in crash between motorcycle and car on Cleveland’s West Side
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was killed in a car vs motorcycle accident in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday.
The crash happened at Leopold Avenue and State Road just before 8 pm.
Cleveland’s Accident Investigation Unit has been called to the scene.
State Road is closed between Mobile Court and Dawning Avenue.
This is a developing story check back with Cleveland 19 News for the latest information.
