1 person killed in crash between motorcycle and car on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was killed in a car vs motorcycle accident in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday.

The crash happened at Leopold Avenue and State Road just before 8 pm.

Cleveland’s Accident Investigation Unit has been called to the scene.

State Road is closed between Mobile Court and Dawning Avenue.

This is a developing story check back with Cleveland 19 News for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.