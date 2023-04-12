Avon Lake eagles nest 3rd egg deemed unviable

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The third egg in the bald eagle next outside of Redwood Elementary may not hatch, according to the school system’s Facebook page.

The post says that at day 40 in the incubation period, they believe the egg will not hatch.

While it was believed viewers ere seeing the first phase of hatching, it is now believed that the egg is not viable.

Officials say that if the egg were to hatch, the hatchling would not survive.

The second egg hatched April 6, soon after the first egg hatched April 5.

