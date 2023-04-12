2 Strong 4 Bullies
Avon Lake eagles nest 3rd egg deemed unviable

It is not believed that the third egg in the Avon Lake eagles nest will hatch
It is not believed that the third egg in the Avon Lake eagles nest will hatch
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The third egg in the bald eagle next outside of Redwood Elementary may not hatch, according to the school system’s Facebook page.

The post says that at day 40 in the incubation period, they believe the egg will not hatch.

While it was believed viewers ere seeing the first phase of hatching, it is now believed that the egg is not viable.

Officials say that if the egg were to hatch, the hatchling would not survive.

2nd bald eagle egg hatches in Avon Lake nest, 1 egg left

The second egg hatched April 6, soon after the first egg hatched April 5.

Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam shows 1st hatched egg of season

