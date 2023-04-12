Cavs star Darius Garland on playoffs: ‘You shouldn’t miss this’
Published: Apr. 12, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs and Knicks meet Saturday in round 1 of the playoffs and Cavs guard Darius Garland is urging fans to get excited.
“You shouldn’t miss this,” Garland said Wednesday after practice. “It should be lit.”
Game 1 is Saturday at 6 p.m. in Cleveland.
Game 2 is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., also at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
Julius Randle, the Knicks leading scorer, is still considered questionable with an ankle injury.
The full series schedule was also released Wednesday.
