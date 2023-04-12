Cavs star Darius Garland on playoffs: ‘You shouldn’t miss this’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs and Knicks meet Saturday in round 1 of the playoffs and Cavs guard Darius Garland is urging fans to get excited.

“You shouldn’t miss this,” Garland said Wednesday after practice. “It should be lit.”

Darius Garland this season:



21.6 PPG

7.8 APG

46.2% FG

41% 3PT

58.7% TS



Fit perfectly as a second star to Mitchell 🔥💯#LetEmKnow @cavs pic.twitter.com/n63vRn6seu — 𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖕𝖍𝖊𝖓 🧸 (@dariusgarlandd) April 10, 2023

Game 1 is Saturday at 6 p.m. in Cleveland.

Game 2 is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., also at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Julius Randle, the Knicks leading scorer, is still considered questionable with an ankle injury.

Julius Randle didn’t practice in full today, did some parts of practice similar to yesterday, Tom Thibodeau said. Randle hasn’t taken contact yet. Seems like he hasn’t been cleared for it yet. Thibodeau again said Randle is making steady progress in return from ankle sprain. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) April 12, 2023

The full series schedule was also released Wednesday.

