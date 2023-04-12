2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Chick-fil-A’s side salad to ‘romaine’ on the menu

Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.
Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The side salad at Chick-fil-A will remain on the menu.

Last month, the fast-food restaurant announced it was removing the item in an effort to simplify and refresh its menu.

The side salad was supposed to be tossed in early April, but many customers complained.

Just a few days later, Chick-fil-A announced the salad would stay on the menu after all.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law a number changes to the state's voting laws, mainly...
Ohio has new voting rules. Cuyahoga County Board of Elections getting you ready
President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden says economic growth in Northern Ireland is ‘just beginning’
President Joe Biden reflects on the Good Friday Agreement in Wednesday's remarks in Belfast.
Biden marks Good Friday Agreement
The popular condiment Sriracha hot sauce is in short supply and restaurants are trying to make...
Sriracha is in short supply again
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to a video that purports to show the beheading of...
Ukraine probes video purported to show soldier’s beheading