Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey arrested for assaulting girlfriend, court records say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested after grabbing his girlfriend in Texas, court records confirmed.

Records stated Winfrey injured the victim and was arrested by Houston Police on April 10.

The extent of her injuries was not specified.

He was charged with misdemeanor assault and released on $1,000 bail, according to court records.

Winfrey was ordered to wear a GPS monitor with his place of employment listed as an exclusion zone, records showed.

A Browns spokesperson said the organization is “aware of the situation and is gathering more information.”

Winfrey was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

He was suspended for second game of the 2022 season for undisclosed disciplinary reasons.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.