Cleveland Hopkins introduces new cell phone lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is introducing a new lot to alleviate congested traffic at the arrival gates.

The Cell Phone Waiting Lot will be located behind the Sheraton hotel and next to the orange lot on Inner Drive, according to a release from the airport.

Officials say if an arrival is running late, follow the “return to terminal” signs for a safe and free place to wait.

Drivers can access the lot off State Road 237 South.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.