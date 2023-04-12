Cleveland police detain 16-year-old, recover AR-15 during shooting investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say officers took a teenage boy into custody and seized a semi-automatic weapon Tuesday while investigating a shooting.

According to police, officers were called to a shooting around 4:20 p.m. on Drexel Avenue near East 105th Street in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

There police say they found a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds to his right knee.

The teen was taken to University Hospitals for treatment; his condition was not released.

During the investigation, officers detained a 16-year-old boy and also recovered an AR-15, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation by Cleveland police.

