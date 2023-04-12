2 Strong 4 Bullies
Federal Judge names new monitor for Cleveland Consent Decree

Comes as CPC releases new report
Karl Racine(Hogan Lovells)
By Brian Koster
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United States District Court Judge Solomon Oliver appointed the law firm of Hogan Lovells as the new Cleveland Consent Decree monitor, and attorney Karl Racine as the lead monitor, according to federal court records.

Racine is replacing interim monitor Ayesha Bell Hardaway who took over for former monitor Hassan Aden that resigned in November of 2022.

Monday, the Community Police Commission (CPC) released its fifth Quantification Report.

According to a press release from the CPC, the report assessed the Cleveland Police Monitoring Team’s findings in their Twelfth Semiannual Report that assessed the timeframe of July 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022.

In its Quantification Report, the CPC developed a numeric scoring system to show the City’s compliance status, with numbers based on the Monitoring Team’s status summaries described in their semiannual reports.

Main takeaways in the CPC’s report:

– Overall compliance decreased -3.4% between the publication of the Monitor’s Eleventh and Twelfth Semiannual Reports.

– In the current reporting period, the City has made 39% overall progress towards full Consent Decree compliance.

The CPC will discuss its report findings and other current works at an upcoming in-person public meeting on Wednesday, April 12th from 6-8:30pm at Dunham Tavern Museum & Gardens located at 6709 Euclid Ave.

Read the CPC’s full report here: Quantification of the Cleveland Police Monitoring Team’s 12th Semiannual Report

