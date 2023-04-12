Geauga County student accused of bringing gun to high school to appear in court

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old West Geauga High School student accused of bringing a gun to school will appear Wednesday in court.

Brandon Morrissette was charged April 5 with attempted aggravated murder, inducing panic and illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.

West Geauga High School ((Source: WOIO))

Chester Township Police say Morrissette admitted to developing a plan to cause harm to students at the high school on April 3.

Morrissette was found with three loaded magazines, a handgun and a knife during his arrest, police say.

Geauga County prosecutors say he was released Wednesday from a secure mental health facility before being transferred to the Geauga County Jail.

He will have an initial appearance this afternoon in Chardon Municipal Court.

