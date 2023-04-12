2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Geauga County student accused of bringing gun to high school to appear in court

(WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old West Geauga High School student accused of bringing a gun to school will appear Wednesday in court.

Brandon Morrissette was charged April 5 with attempted aggravated murder, inducing panic and illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.

Parents question police, school response to student bringing gun to West Geauga High School
Uvalde Foundation For Kids honors Geauga County student who thwarted potential school shooting
West Geauga High School
West Geauga High School((Source: WOIO))

Chester Township Police say Morrissette admitted to developing a plan to cause harm to students at the high school on April 3.

Morrissette was found with three loaded magazines, a handgun and a knife during his arrest, police say.

Geauga County prosecutors say he was released Wednesday from a secure mental health facility before being transferred to the Geauga County Jail.

He will have an initial appearance this afternoon in Chardon Municipal Court.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Cleveland Police officers on a crime scene.
Woman shot dead in broad daylight in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood
Pat McDonald, the former director of the Ohio Lottery, has resigned, effective immediately.
Director of Ohio Lottery resigns suddenly; interim appointed
A Cleveland Browns player was arrested and charged following an assault allegation in Texas.
Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey arrested for assaulting girlfriend, court records say
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man