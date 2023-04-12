Guardians drop 4-3 heartbreaker to Yankees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emmanuel Clase allowed a go-ahead 9th-inning RBI double to Oswaldo Cabrera, and the Yankees held on to nip Cleveland 4-3 in the finale of a 3-game series.

The Guardians loaded the bases with 2 outs in the 9th but Clay Holmes fanned Amed Rosario to end the game.

4 Series Wins. pic.twitter.com/32JDZ3RWgI — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 12, 2023

New York takes the series 2 games to 1 after dropping Monday’s opener.

The Guardians led 3-2 in the 7th when Franchy Cordero homered off Trevor Stephan to tie the game.

Is Franchy Cordero the greatest Yankee to ever live? pic.twitter.com/6H3ianlKdY — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 12, 2023

Cleveland is off Thursday before heading to Washington for a 3-game series.

